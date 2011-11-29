ROME Nov 29 Leaders Juventus fought back from two goals down to draw 3-3 away to Napoli in a thrilling game at the San Paolo stadium on Tuesday to extend their unbeaten start to the Serie A campaign.

Goran Pandev struck twice for the hosts but Pepe popped up with a late equaliser to stretch Juve's lead over AC Milan to two points after 12 games with Napoli climbing to sixth on 17.

Napoli's Marek Hamsik, having missed a 15th-minute penalty, headed them in front midway through the first half before Pandev doubled their lead five minutes before the break.

Alessandro Matri pulled a goal back for Juve three minutes into the second half but Pandev struck again to put Napoli 3-1 ahead 20 minutes later.

The visitors then staged a fightback with Marcelo Estigarribia poking the ball home after 73 minutes before Simone Pepe completed the comeback 11 minutes from time.

