ROME Nov 29 Leaders Juventus fought back
from two goals down to draw 3-3 away to Napoli in a thrilling
game at the San Paolo stadium on Tuesday to extend their
unbeaten start to the Serie A campaign.
Goran Pandev struck twice for the hosts but Pepe popped up
with a late equaliser to stretch Juve's lead over AC Milan to
two points after 12 games with Napoli climbing to sixth on 17.
Napoli's Marek Hamsik, having missed a 15th-minute penalty,
headed them in front midway through the first half before Pandev
doubled their lead five minutes before the break.
Alessandro Matri pulled a goal back for Juve three minutes
into the second half but Pandev struck again to put Napoli 3-1
ahead 20 minutes later.
The visitors then staged a fightback with Marcelo
Estigarribia poking the ball home after 73 minutes before Simone
Pepe completed the comeback 11 minutes from time.
