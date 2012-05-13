MILAN May 13 Alessandro Del Piero was on target as Serie A champions Juventus beat Atalanta 3-1 in their last game on Sunday to complete their campaign with an unbeaten record.

Juventus became only the second team to win Serie A without losing a game, following Fabio Capello's AC Milan in 1991-92, and the first to achieve the feat in a 38-match season.

Del Piero, 37 and almost certain to leave the club at the end of the season, curled the ball in from the edge of the penalty area in the 28th minute after Luca Marrone had fired the opener for Juve, who clinched the title one week ago.

An own goal by Stephan Lichtsteiner put a slight dampener on Juve's celebrations in the 83rd minute before defender Andrea Barzagli converted a stoppage time penalty.

AC Milan, who finished as runners-up, came from behind to beat Novara 3-1 in their final game.

