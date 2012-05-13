MILAN May 13 Alessandro Del Piero was on target
as Serie A champions Juventus beat Atalanta 3-1 in their last
game on Sunday to complete their campaign with an unbeaten
record.
Juventus became only the second team to win Serie A without
losing a game, following Fabio Capello's AC Milan in 1991-92,
and the first to achieve the feat in a 38-match season.
Del Piero, 37 and almost certain to leave the club at the
end of the season, curled the ball in from the edge of the
penalty area in the 28th minute after Luca Marrone had fired the
opener for Juve, who clinched the title one week ago.
An own goal by Stephan Lichtsteiner put a slight dampener on
Juve's celebrations in the 83rd minute before defender Andrea
Barzagli converted a stoppage time penalty.
AC Milan, who finished as runners-up, came from behind to
beat Novara 3-1 in their final game.
