ROME May 2 AC Milan moved to within one point
of Juventus at the top of Serie A on Wednesday after the
defending champions beat Atalanta 2-0 and Juve could only manage
a 1-1 draw at home to relegation-threatened Lecce.
Juventus could have wrapped up the title if results had gone
their way but Milan, who play city rivals Inter Milan on Sunday,
gave themselves hope of overtaking their old rivals with two
games remaining.
Udinese went level on points with third-placed Napoli after
a 1-0 win at relegated bottom side Cesena while Lazio and Inter
fluffed their lines, with Inter losing 3-1 at Parma and Lazio
only managing a 1-1 draw at home to Siena.
Genoa and Fiorentina took steps to safety, fourth-bottom
Genoa grabbing a 2-1 win against Cagliari behind closed doors in
Brescia and Fiorentina coming from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 with
Novara, who were relegated to Serie B as a result.
Fiorentina coach Delio Rossi attacked one of his players in
the dugout during the game.
