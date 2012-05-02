ROME May 2 AC Milan moved to within one point of Juventus at the top of Serie A on Wednesday after the defending champions beat Atalanta 2-0 and Juve could only manage a 1-1 draw at home to relegation-threatened Lecce.

Juventus could have wrapped up the title if results had gone their way but Milan, who play city rivals Inter Milan on Sunday, gave themselves hope of overtaking their old rivals with two games remaining.

Udinese went level on points with third-placed Napoli after a 1-0 win at relegated bottom side Cesena while Lazio and Inter fluffed their lines, with Inter losing 3-1 at Parma and Lazio only managing a 1-1 draw at home to Siena.

Genoa and Fiorentina took steps to safety, fourth-bottom Genoa grabbing a 2-1 win against Cagliari behind closed doors in Brescia and Fiorentina coming from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 with Novara, who were relegated to Serie B as a result.

Fiorentina coach Delio Rossi attacked one of his players in the dugout during the game.

(Reporting by Terry Daley; Editing by Mark Meadows; mark.meadows@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 542 7933; Twitter: @mark_meadows; Reuters Messaging: mark.meadows.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; For the sports blog Left Field: blogs.reuters.com/sport))