ROME, April 29 Leaders Juventus stayed three points clear in Serie A on Sunday after they thumped lowly Novara 4-0 and second-placed AC Milan won 4-1 at Siena with Antonio Cassano scoring for the first time since heart surgery.

A brace from Mirko Vucinic and goals from Marco Borriello and Artur Vidal were enough for Juve, while a double from Zlatan Ibrahimovic and an Antonio Nocerino goal kept champions Milan in touching distance with three games left.

Cassano netted the opener in his first start since being taken ill in October.

Inter Milan moved level on 55 points with third-placed Napoli and Lazio in the pursuit of the final Champions League spot after coming from behind to beat already-relegated Cesena 2-1 thanks to goals from Joel Obi and on-loan Mauro Zarate.

Genoa remain fourth-from-bottom and deep in relegation trouble after losing 3-2 at Bologna but 18th-placed Lecce missed the chance to move above them and out of the drop zone by losing 2-1 at home to Parma.

Atalanta moved themselves into mid-table and safety with a 2-0 home win against struggling Fiorentina.

