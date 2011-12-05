ROME Dec 5 Stalwart striker Tommaso Rocchi scored
twice to help Lazio to a 3-0 win over lowly Novara on Monday as
his side kept in touch with the leading pack in Serie A.
Lazio, who had failed to find the target in their previous
three matches in all competitions and managed only two goals in
the two games before that, quickly forgot their scoring problems
as they went 2-0 ahead in only 23 minutes.
Giuseppe Biavi headed the opener from a corner in the 16th
minute and 34-year-old Rocchi, in his eighth season with the
club, scored with another header from Cristian Ledesma's free
kick seven minutes later.
Germany striker Miroslav Klose missed an astonishing open
goal after the break, rounding goalkeeper Samir Ujkani only to
shoot wide from six metres out under pressure from a defender.
Klose complained to the referee about a possible foul but it
seemed he had only himself to blame.
However, Rocchi spared his blushes with the third goal in
the 72nd minute, the shaven-headed captain volleying in Alvaro
Gonzalez's cross from close range.
Lazio are fourth in the table with 25 points from 13 games,
four behind leaders Juventus and two adrift of AC Milan and
Udinese.
Promoted Novara are stuck in the relegation zone in 18th
place with 10 points.
(Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Sonia Oxley; To query or
comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Please double-click on the newslinks:
for more soccer stories