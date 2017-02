MILAN, Sept 18 Alessandro Matri scored early in the second half to give Juventus a 1-0 win at Siena, their second straight Serie A win of the season, on Sunday.

Udinese joined Juventus on six points from two games when they beat Fiorentina 2-0 with Antonio di Natale, last season's top scorer, opening the scoring and Chile midfielder Mauricio Isla also on target.

Cagliari, 2-1 winners over Novara on Saturday, also have maximum points.

Atalanta beat Palermo 1-0 in a match which was interrupted by torrential rain for more than half an hour in the second half.

Sebastian Giovinco scored twice and was sent off in Parma's 2-1 win over Chievo, while Genoa won 2-1 at Lazio.

