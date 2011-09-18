(Adds details)
Juventus win second straight game
Di Natale on target as Udinese win again
Giovinco scores twice, sent off for Parma
MILAN, Sept 18 Alessandro Matri scored early in
the second half to give Juventus a 1-0 win at Siena, their
second straight Serie A win of the season, on Sunday.
Udinese joined Juventus on six points from two games when
they beat Fiorentina 2-0 after Antonio di Natale, last season's
top scorer, opening the scoring with his second goal of the
season.
Udinese needed only half an hour to finish off Fiorentina as
Di Natale converted a penalty and Chile midfielder Mauricio Isla
added the second.
Cagliari, 2-1 winners over Novara on Saturday, also have
maximum points while Napoli could join them if they beat
champions AC Milan at home in a later match (1845 GMT).
Atalanta beat Palermo 1-0, with Argentine forward German
Denis scoring in a match which was interrupted by torrential
rain for more than half an hour in the second half.
Deducted six points for their part in a Serie B match-fixing
scandal, promoted Atalanta are unbeaten and have minus two
points.
Sebastian Giovinco scored twice and was sent off in injury
time, picking up a second yellow card for playing on after the
whistle, in Parma's 2-1 win over Chievo. Genoa won 2-1 at Lazio.
Juventus, who do not have the distraction of European
football after finishing a dismal seventh last season, made
little headway in a dour first half at Siena.
They broke through nine minutes after the restart thanks to
new striker Mirko Vucinic who weaved his way through the penalty
area and laid off the ball for Matri to score.
