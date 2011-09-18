(Adds details)

Juventus win second straight game

Di Natale on target as Udinese win again

Giovinco scores twice, sent off for Parma

MILAN, Sept 18 Alessandro Matri scored early in the second half to give Juventus a 1-0 win at Siena, their second straight Serie A win of the season, on Sunday.

Udinese joined Juventus on six points from two games when they beat Fiorentina 2-0 after Antonio di Natale, last season's top scorer, opening the scoring with his second goal of the season.

Udinese needed only half an hour to finish off Fiorentina as Di Natale converted a penalty and Chile midfielder Mauricio Isla added the second.

Cagliari, 2-1 winners over Novara on Saturday, also have maximum points while Napoli could join them if they beat champions AC Milan at home in a later match (1845 GMT).

Atalanta beat Palermo 1-0, with Argentine forward German Denis scoring in a match which was interrupted by torrential rain for more than half an hour in the second half.

Deducted six points for their part in a Serie B match-fixing scandal, promoted Atalanta are unbeaten and have minus two points.

Sebastian Giovinco scored twice and was sent off in injury time, picking up a second yellow card for playing on after the whistle, in Parma's 2-1 win over Chievo. Genoa won 2-1 at Lazio.

Juventus, who do not have the distraction of European football after finishing a dismal seventh last season, made little headway in a dour first half at Siena.

They broke through nine minutes after the restart thanks to new striker Mirko Vucinic who weaved his way through the penalty area and laid off the ball for Matri to score.

