MILAN Feb 19 Free-scoring AC Milan, 4-0 winners over Arsenal in the Champions League last week, kept the goals flowing with a 3-1 win at bottom club Cesena on Sunday that ensured they finished the weekend top of Serie A.

Sulley Muntari, Urby Emanuelson and Robinho scored in a half hour spell for the titleholders before Daniel Pudil reduced the arrears for the Sea Horses.

Fabio Borini gave AS Roma a 1-0 win over Parma in another of the Sunday afternoon matches while Chievo beat Genoa by the same score. Novara and Atalanta played out a goalless stalemate.

Milan have 50 points from 24 games, one ahead of unbeaten Juventus who briefly held the lead after their 3-1 win over Catania on Saturday. Juventus have a game in hand.

Roma's win took them up to fifth with 38 points, above Napoli and Claudio Ranieri's Inter Milan who were thumped 3-0 at home by Bologna on Friday.

