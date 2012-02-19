MILAN Feb 19 Free-scoring AC Milan,
4-0 winners over Arsenal in the Champions League last week,
kept the goals flowing with a 3-1 win at bottom club Cesena on
Sunday that ensured they finished the weekend top of Serie A.
Sulley Muntari, Urby Emanuelson and Robinho scored in a half
hour spell for the titleholders before Daniel Pudil reduced the
arrears for the Sea Horses.
Fabio Borini gave AS Roma a 1-0 win over Parma in another of
the Sunday afternoon matches while Chievo beat Genoa by the same
score. Novara and Atalanta played out a goalless stalemate.
Milan have 50 points from 24 games, one ahead of unbeaten
Juventus who briefly held the lead after their 3-1 win over
Catania on Saturday. Juventus have a game in hand.
Roma's win took them up to fifth with 38 points, above
Napoli and Claudio Ranieri's Inter Milan who were thumped 3-0 at
home by Bologna on Friday.
