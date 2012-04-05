MILAN, April 5 A fresh refereeing row, another
match-fixing scandal and failure to get a team to the Champions
League semi-finals for the second year running have cast gloom
over the weekend's Serie A matches.
Leaders AC Milan will go into their match at home to
Fiorentina (Saturday 1300) still smarting from their Champions
League exit at the hands of Barcelona in midweek and the goal
that never was against Catania the weekend before.
They will, however, have the comfort of knowing that
opponents Fiorentina are even worse off than themselves after a
miserable run of one win in nine matches, which has seen them
plummet towards the relegation zone.
Juventus, who have cut Milan's lead to two points and remain
unbeaten after 30 games, visit unpredictable Palermo (Saturday
1630).
Juventus' form over the last few weeks has been one of the
bright spots and they can be credited with making the title race
one of the most exciting in recent years.
Their sleek new stadium, invariably full and with the crowd
urging the team on only metres from the pitch, is a novelty in a
league usually criticised for its rundown, half-empty arena.
But this week has shown that the old problems are still
bubbling under the surface.
On Monday, former Bari defender Andrea Masiello was arrested
and eight of his former team mates placed under investigation
for allegedly fixing matches in Serie A last season, when their
side was relegated.
Masiello, interrogated for three hours on Wednesday, is
still playing in Serie A for Atalanta, themselves deducted six
points this season over match-fixing in Serie B last season when
they won promotion.
There was another reminder of Italy's problems on Wednesday
when former Juventus general manager Luciano Moggi lost his
appeal against a life-ban for his part in the scandal which led
to the Turin club being demoted and stripped of the 2005 and
2006 titles.
Refereeing has also been in the spotlight after Milan were
on the wrong end of a goal-line controversy for the second time
in a matter of weeks as officials failed to spot that a Robinho
shot had crossed the line in the 1-1 draw at Catania.
Milan posted a photograph on their website showing the ball
over the line under the title "unacceptable."
There had been an even more clearcut incident in the 1-1
draw against Juventus, when Sulley Muntari's header clearly
entered the Juve goal but the referee missed it.
On Tuesday, the gulf between the Serie A and Spain's La Liga
was all too clear as Barcelona eased past AC Milan 3-1 to end
Italy's interest in European competition this season.
Milan complained bitterly about the penalty which led to
Barca's second goal, apparently forgetting the two soft
penalties they were awarded in home matches against Viktoria
Plzen and Arsenal earlier in the campaign.
"They only scored once from open play," complained striker
Zlatan Ibrahimovic. "Champions League curse? No we have our
heads held high. Now we have great anger to channel into the
race for the league."
Fiorentina, 17th with 33 points and five clear of the
relegation zone, may almost be relieved to be playing at San
Siro after being given a hostile reception by fans in recent
home matches.
"Playing at home when your players are frightened really
does not help, as it robs them of energy and focus," said
beleaguered coach Delio Rossi.
Rossi, the subject of speculation that he could be fired to
make way for the return of Sinisa Mihajlovic, wanted to hold
peace talks with the Curva Fiesole fans this week but they
turned down his invitation.
Milan have 64 points, followed by Juventus on 62, and the
pair look certain to take Italy's two direct places in the
Champions League group stage next season.
On Saturday, there is a key match in the race for the
Champions League qualifying round place as Lazio, third with 51
points, host Napoli, who are three points behind them and level
with Udinese in fourth.
Alberto Malesani, fired by Genoa earlier in the season, will
begin his second stint with the side after replacing Pasquale
Marino, himself fired on Monday to become the 17th coaching
victim of the season. Genoa visit Novara. (Saturday 1300)
