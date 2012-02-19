* Milan top after 3-1 win at Cesena

* Roma beat Parma 1-0

MILAN Feb 19 Free-scoring AC Milan, 4-0 winners over Arsenal in the Champions League last week, kept the goals flowing with a 3-1 win at bottom club Cesena in Serie A on Sunday.

Sulley Muntari, Urby Emanuelson and Robinho scored in a half hour spell for the titleholders and leaders before Daniel Pudil reduced the arrears for the Sea Horses.

Fabio Borini gave AS Roma a 1-0 win over Parma in another of the Sunday afternoon matches while Chievo beat Genoa by the same score. Novara and Atalanta played out a goalless stalemate.

Milan have 50 points from 24 games, one ahead of unbeaten Juventus who briefly held the lead after their 3-1 win over Catania on Saturday. Juventus have a game in hand.

Roma's win took them up to fifth with 38 points, above Napoli and Claudio Ranieri's Inter Milan who were thumped 3-0 at home by Bologna on Friday.

Novara's draw gave them 17 points and took them off the bottom of the table where they were replaced by Cesena.

Muntari, who joined Milan from arch-rivals Inter in January, opened his account in the 29th minute, the Ghanaian scoring from close range after Thiago Silva's free kick rebounded into his path.

Emanuelson added the second with a long-range effort as Milan made light of an injury crisis which ruled out Kevin-Prince Boateng, Alessandro Nesta and Alexandre Pato, and the absence of suspended Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Robinho, parterning Maxi Lopez in attack, broke clear to add the third 10 minutes after the re-start before Pudil pulled one back with a half-volley.

