ROME Dec 21 Juventus joined AC Milan
at the top of Serie A but failed to get the win they needed to
end the year clear in Serie A after a disappointing 0-0 draw at
title challengers Udinese on Wednesday.
Juventus had the better chances in a tight game with Claudio
Marchisio shooting just wide 10 minutes before the break and
substitute Fabio Quagliarella going close with two snap shots
late on as Juve remained unbeaten going into the winter break.
Gianluigi Buffon blocked Udinese's best chance from Chilean
winger Mauricio Isla early on with the draw ending Udinese's 100
percent record at the Stadio Friuli.
Despite beating AC Milan at home earlier in the season,
Juventus are second on goal difference behind the champions with
34 points from 16 matches, with Udinese third on 32.
Juventus made a bright start in freezing temperatures in
Udine, with Marchisio shooting just wide with the outside of his
boot after eight minutes before Simone Pepe warmed Samir
Handanovic's hands two minutes later with a fierce drive.
Udinese, who had won all seven games at home this season,
had their first sniff of goal after 12 minutes but Isla could
not capitalise on a mistake by Giorgio Chiellini as Buffon raced
off his line to block the Chilean winger's lob.
With Andrea Pirlo elegantly pulling the strings in midfield,
the away side continued to dominate and Marchisio almost gave
Juve the lead 10 minutes before the break but his bent effort
from just outside the box fell the wrong side of the post.
Chiellini, who had scored the equaliser at Roma nine days
ago, almost got the breakthrough seven minutes after the break
but his powerful header from Pirlo's corner was well held on the
goalline by Handanovic.
With the best defences in the division gifting precious
little space in open play, set-plays appeared the most likely
way through as Buffon stretched to tip over a header from
Brazilian defender Danilo in the 57th minute.
Quagliarella replaced the disappointing Alessandro Matri
with 20 minutes to go and within two minutes of coming on the
Italian forward whistled a shot just wide.
The ex-Udinese forward tested Handanovic again eight minutes
from time with a powerful effort the goalkeeper could only beat
away but there was no way through as the top-of-the-table clash
ended in disappointing fashion.
