ROME, April 24 Cagliari, playing at "home" in Trieste, 800 kilometres away from Sardinia, eased their fears of avoiding the Serie A drop with a 3-0 win over Catania on Tuesday.

Cagliari were playing the first of their final three home games in Trieste, a city near the Slovenian border, because of an ongoing row with the Sardinian capital's council over their dilapidated Sant'Elia stadium.

Goals from Thiago Ribeiro, Mauricio Pinilla and Victor Ibarbo secured an impressive win for Cagliari.

Maxi Moralez's stunning effort from the edge of the area on 72 minutes secured Atalanta a 1-0 win at home over Chievo and moved them up to ninth place. (Reporting by Terry Daley, Editing by Justin Palmer)