(Adds details)
* Tight at the top after Buffon mistake
* Novara relegated
* Fiorentina boss punches own player
By Terry Daley
ROME, May 2 AC Milan moved to within a point of
Juventus at the top of Serie A on Wednesday after the defending
champions beat Atalanta 2-0 and a Gianluigi Buffon error gifted
lowly Lecce a 1-1 draw in Turin.
Hosts Milan beat in-form Atalanta thanks to a ninth-minute
goal from Sulley Muntari and Robinho's injury-time strike to
close the gap with two matches remaining.
Juve could have wrapped up the title if results had gone
their way and were looking good for three points almost from the
very start of their match with third-bottom Lecce.
They took the lead after eight minutes through Claudio
Marchisio and dominated the play, creating several chances that
went begging.
It looked like the win would be theirs until Buffon
miscontrolled the ball under no pressure, giving it straight to
Andrea Bertolacci who slotted into an open goal five minutes
from time.
Lecce, who had Juan Guillermo Cuadrado sent off on 54
minutes, are three behind Genoa in safety after their relegation
rivals beat Cagliari 2-1 in a match held behind closed doors in
Brescia because of previous fan trouble.
Milan next face Inter Milan on Sunday in what promises to be
a huge derby with the Nerazzurri fighting for a place in the
Champions League. Juve take on Cagliari in a game being played
in Trieste because of problems at the Sardinians' stadium.
Inter slumped to a 3-1 defeat at Parma, missing the chance
to go level on points with third-placed Napoli and Udinese, who
beat relegated bottom side Cesena 1-0.
Third spot is worth a place in the Champions League playoffs
while fourth this term is only good enough for the Europa
League.
Lazio, two behind Napoli and Udinese but a point above
Inter, only managed a 1-1 draw at home to Siena who secured
their Serie A status for next term.
Fiorentina took a big step towards safety by coming from 2-0
down to draw 2-2 at home with Novara, who were relegated to
Serie B as a result after just a season in the top flight.
Home coach Delio Rossi physically attacked Adem Ljajic - one
of his own players - in the dugout during the game after a row
over a substitution.
Catania's slim hope of European football were ended by a 1-0
defeat at home to Bologna.
