MILAN Jan 8 Irrepressible striker
Antonio Di Natale, Serie A's leading scorer in the last two
seasons, scored twice to help Udinese to a 4-1 win over
struggling Cesena on Sunday.
The 34-year-old's brace made him joint top scorer this term
with 12 goals, alongside Atalanta's German Denis and one ahead
of AC Milan's Zlatan Ibrahimovic.
Udinese's eighth win in nine home games took them to 35
points, one ahead of AC Milan and Juventus who began the weekend
level at the top of Serie A and were playing later on Sunday.
Milan are at Atalanta and Juventus, still unbeaten, visit
Lecce (both 1400 GMT)
Di Natale opened his account after only 48 seconds when he
slid the ball home after Antonio Floro Flores sprang the offside
trap and broke down the right.
Although Udinese were dominant, Brazilian forward Eder
equalised for Cesena out of the blue in the 39th minute and it
took a blunder from their goalkeeper Francesco Antonioli to put
the hosts back in front.
The hapless Antonioli allowed Kwadwo Asamoah's low, swerving
shot to slip under him in the 54th minute in what proved to be
the game's turning point.
Cesena had Maurizio Lauro sent off on the hour for a second
bookable offence, then Dusan Basta scored with a long-range
drive before Di Natale added a superb fourth with a shot on the
turn in the 82nd minute.
(Reporting by Brian Homewood; Editing by Dave Thompson. To
query or comment on this story email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Please double-click on the newslinks:
for more soccer stories