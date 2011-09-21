* Vucinic turns villain as Juve drop first points
* Milan still winless after draw with Udinese
* Napoli beaten 1-0 at Chievo
(adds details)
MILAN, Sept 21 Juventus's new signing Mirko
Vucinic scored and then got sent off before halftime as Juventus
were held 1-1 at home by Bologna on Wednessay to drop their
first points in Serie A this season.
The Montenegro striker, signed from AS Roma for 15 million
euros ($20.5 million) in the close season, turned in a free kick
on the half-hour as Bologna were caught off-guard only to be
dismissed for two senseless yellow cards just before halftime.
Daniele Portanova levelled for the visitors after the break.
Champions AC Milan remained winless as they were held 1-1 at
home by Udinese with Antonio di Natale, last season's league top
scorer, netting for the third straight game for the visitors.
Napoli, who beat Milan 3-1 on Sunday, came down to earth
with a bump as they lost 1-0 at Chievo, Davide Moscardelli
scoring the winner midway through the second half.
Germany striker Miroslav Klose notched the winner for Lazio
as they secured a 2-1 victory on Cesena's artificial pitch and
Atalanta won by the same score at Lecce to remain unbeaten.
Promoted Atalanta moved up to one point, having started the
season with minus six as a penalty for their involvement in a
match-fixing scandal in Serie B.
Argentine striker German Denis scored both their goals,
including a penalty, taking his tally to three.
Cagliari, who won their first two games along with Juventus,
Napoli and Udinese, were beaten 3-2 at Palermo.
Juventus, Udinese and Genoa are level on seven points from
three games at the top, Genoa beating visitors Catania 3-0 with
two goals from Argentine striker Rodrigo Palacio.
LATE TACKLE
Juventus coach Antonio Conte said: "It's disappointing not
to win but I'm satisfied for the effort today and in general for
the three matches so far.
"We know where we have to improve, especially in the matter
of self-belief after two seasons which were not easy," he added
on the club's website (www.Juventus.com).
Juventus, a disappointing seventh last season, made a
confident start and deservedly went ahead in the 27th minute.
Andrea Pirlo took a quick free kick in midfield while the
Bologna players still had their backs turned and with the ball
still moving.
His pass found Vucinic unmarked in the penalty area and he
turned the ball past Jean-Francois Gillet with the visitors
wondering what had happened.
Vucinic had already been booked for dissent and could have
been sent off for pulling a cardboard box over his head in the
celebrations.
But there was no let-off in first half stoppage time when he
caught Archimede Morleo with a late tackle deep in the
opposition half and was dismissed amidst angry Juve protests.
Bologna levelled seven minutes after the break when
Portanova rose above the defence at a corner to head past
Gianluigi Buffon, who stayed rooted to his line.
Pirlo and Giorgio Chiellini had chances to put Juventus back
in front but Gillet kept the hosts at bay.
Milan goalkeeper Christian Abbiati was less fortunate as he
fumbled a cross and allowed Di Natale the simple task of giving
Udinese a 27th minute lead at the San Siro.
Substitute Stephan El Shaarawy, who replaced the injured
Alexandre Pato, levelled with a clinical finish in the 64th to
leave Milan in 14th place with two points from three games.
(Reporting by Brian Homewood; Editing by Pritha Sarkar and
Ken Ferris; To query or comment on this story email:
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Please double-click on the newslinks:
for more Italian soccer stories
($1 = 0.730 Euros)