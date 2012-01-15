MILAN Jan 15 Hernanes converted a first-half penalty and Miroslav Klose scored in stoppage time to give Lazio a 2-0 win over 10-man Atalanta in Serie A on Sunday, ending a three-match winless run.

Lazio, fourth with 33 points from 18 games, badly needed a win to keep alive their title challenge after crashing to a 4-0 defeat at lowly Siena a week ago. Before that, they had been held to home draws by Udinese and Chievo.

Brazilian midfielder Hernanes converted in the 20th minute from a penalty awarded for a clumsy challenge by Andrea Masiello on Stefan Radu, performing an impressive double back-flip in celebration.

Atalanta's Stefano Lucchini was sent off in the 52nd minute for a second bookable offence and Klose clinched the points by outfoxing his marker and side-footing home from 12 metres for his ninth goal in stoppage time.

The German also went for an acrobatic celebration, choosing a less ambitious forward somersault.

Lazio are four points behind joint leaders Juventus and AC Milan who were playing later on Sunday.

Lazio are four points behind joint leaders Juventus and AC Milan who were playing later on Sunday.

Juventus, still unbeaten, host Cagliari (1400 GMT) and Milan take on neighbours Inter Milan (1945).

