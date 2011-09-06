FLORENCE, Sept 6 Italy booked a ticket to the
Euro 2012 finals after substitute Giampaolo Pazzini's late goal
secured a 1-0 win over Slovenia on Tuesday as they recorded a
seventh win in eight Group C matches.
The striker pounced with five minutes to go in a tense
affair at the Artemio Franchi stadium to give Italy an
unassailable eight-point lead over second-placed Serbia with
both teams having only two matches to play.
The home side began well with three gilt-edged chances in
the opening five minutes but laboured to create opportunities
against a stubborn Slovenia defence until coach Cesare Prandelli
threw on Pazzini, Claudio Marchisio and Mario Balotelli late on.
Slovenia, who lost at home to Estonia on Friday, have little
chance of qualifying having slipped to fourth place in the group
and trail Serbia by three points having played a game more.