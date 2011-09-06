FLORENCE, Sept 6 Italy booked a ticket to the Euro 2012 finals after substitute Giampaolo Pazzini's late goal secured a 1-0 win over Slovenia on Tuesday as they recorded a seventh win in eight Group C matches.

The striker pounced with five minutes to go in a tense affair at the Artemio Franchi stadium to give Italy an unassailable eight-point lead over second-placed Serbia with both teams having only two matches to play.

The home side began well with three gilt-edged chances in the opening five minutes but laboured to create opportunities against a stubborn Slovenia defence until coach Cesare Prandelli threw on Pazzini, Claudio Marchisio and Mario Balotelli late on.

Slovenia, who lost at home to Estonia on Friday, have little chance of qualifying having slipped to fourth place in the group and trail Serbia by three points having played a game more.