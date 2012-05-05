ROME May 5 Fiorentina secured their Serie A status on Saturday with a 1-0 win at fellow strugglers Lecce who are now staring relegation in the face.

A first half Alessio Cerci goal earned the three points for the Tuscans who were being managed by Vincenzo Guerini for the first time after former coach Delio Rossi was sacked in midweek for attacking midfielder Adem Ljajic in the dug-out.

Cerci was put clean through after 35 minutes by a Ruben Olivera flick and coolly slotted home at the near post past the despairing Lecce goalkeeper Massimiliano Benassi.

Lecce trail Genoa by three points and must hope Champions League-chasing Udinese beat their relegation rivals on Sunday (1300 GMT) or else they will definitely be in Serie B next term.

(Reporting by Terry Daley, Editing by Ken Ferris)