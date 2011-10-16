- MILAN Oct 16 Cesena captain Adrian Mutu was sent off against his former team Fiorentina in a goalless Serie A draw on Sunday.

The Romanian, who spent five seasons at Fiorentina before joining Cesena in the summer, was given a straight red card in the 73rd minute for elbowing an opponent.

The result gave Cesena, who twice hit the woodwork, only their second point in six Serie A games while Fiorentina have eight.

Fiorentina coach Sinisa Mihajlovic left fullback Juan Vargas out of his squad for "unprofessional behaviour", saying the Peruvian had stayed out late before a recent match.

