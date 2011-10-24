MILAN Oct 24 Udinese sit proudly on top of
Serie A going into this week's games yet coach Francesco
Guidolin is still more concerned about avoiding relegation than
winning the title.
Guidolin, whose side are unbeaten after seven games and
visit erratic Napoli on Wednesday (1845 GMT), wrote off
Udinese's title chances after their 3-0 home win over Novara on
Sunday sent them to the summit.
"We can't fight for the scudetto," Guidolin, whose side have
15 points and are the only unbeaten team in Serie A alongside
Juventus, told reporters.
"None of the other coaches have mentioned Udinese among the
possible title winners and I trust my colleagues, they
understand football.
"In the dressing room, we have a notice with our aim, which
is to reach the 40 points needed to avoid relegation, so we are
still 25 short.
"We will enjoy it for one day but we have no reason to get
carried away."
Udinese finished fourth last season but were given little
hope of a repeat performance after selling two key players,
winger Alexis Sanchez to Barcelona and midfielder Gokhan Inler
to Napoli, in the close season.
However, with striker Antonio Di Natale, last season's
league top scorer with 28, still knocking in the goals they have
looked as good as ever.
Napoli have given priority to the Champions League and their
league form has been wildly unpredictable, with striker Edinson
Cavani still to score away from home.
They have beaten both AC Milan and Inter Milan, yet their
last two games have seen a home defeat by Parma and goalless
draw at Cagliari.
"We have to be more clinical, we have been making too many
mistakes," said coach Walter Mazzarri.
"If you look at the other sides fighting for the top places,
when they create four chances they convert two of them."
Juventus, third with 13 points, kick off the midweek round
on Tuesday when they host Fiorentina (1845) having drawn four of
their last five matches.
Champions Milan, up to 11 points after winning their last
two games, are at home to Parma on Wednesday while Inter visit
Atalanta (both 1845).
