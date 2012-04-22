MILAN, April 22 Julio Cesar saved a second-half
penalty to give Inter Milan a goalless draw at
relegation-threatened Fiorentina on Sunday, keeping them
unbeaten since the departure of coach Claudio Ranieri.
The Brazilian goalkeeper gave away the penalty with a foul
on Andrea Lazzari after the Fiorentina player burst into the
area.
Having escaped with a yellow card when Fiorentina thought he
deserved to see red, Julio Cesar then saved Adem Ljajic's effort
from the spot in the 69th minute.
Fiorentina had the better of the Serie A match, Houssine
Kharja missing an excellent chance to give them a second-minute
lead while Matija Nastasic's shot looped agonisingly over the
crossbar with 12 minutes left.
Inter, seventh with 49 points and five games to play, have
won two and drawn two of their four games under caretaker coach
Andrea Stramaccioni who became Inter's fifth coach in the last
two seasons when he replaced Ranieri last month.
Fiorentina's point left them with 38 from 33 games, four
points clear of Lecce in the danger zone. Lecce were playing
away to Lazio later on Sunday (1300).
