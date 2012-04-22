MILAN, April 22 Julio Cesar saved a second-half penalty to give Inter Milan a goalless draw at relegation-threatened Fiorentina on Sunday, keeping them unbeaten since the departure of coach Claudio Ranieri.

The Brazilian goalkeeper gave away the penalty with a foul on Andrea Lazzari after the Fiorentina player burst into the area.

Having escaped with a yellow card when Fiorentina thought he deserved to see red, Julio Cesar then saved Adem Ljajic's effort from the spot in the 69th minute.

Fiorentina had the better of the Serie A match, Houssine Kharja missing an excellent chance to give them a second-minute lead while Matija Nastasic's shot looped agonisingly over the crossbar with 12 minutes left.

Inter, seventh with 49 points and five games to play, have won two and drawn two of their four games under caretaker coach Andrea Stramaccioni who became Inter's fifth coach in the last two seasons when he replaced Ranieri last month.

Fiorentina's point left them with 38 from 33 games, four points clear of Lecce in the danger zone. Lecce were playing away to Lazio later on Sunday (1300).

