MILAN, Sept 10 Napoli defender Hugo Campagnaro, who survived a fatal car crash in his native Argentina in June, was among the scorers as they won 3-1 away to 10-man Cesena in their opening Serie A match on Saturday.

Ezequiel Lavezzi gave the visitors, third last season, a third-minute lead but Roberto Guana levelled for the Cesena in the 24th minute.

The game swung Napoli's way when Cesena had Yohan Benalouane sent off for a second yellow card early in the second half.

Campagnaro tapped in from close range to put Napoli back in front and Marek Hamsik rifled in the third.

