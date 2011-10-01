(Recasts with Napoli win)

ROME Oct 1 Napoli shot to the top of Serie A with a controversial 3-0 win over 10-man Inter Milan at the San Siro on Saturday as Claudio Ranieri suffered his first defeat in charge and was sent off at halftime.

After an end-to-end start the game turned dramatically on an incident four minutes before the break when Joel Obi was handed a second booking for bundling over Christian Maggio on the edge of the box.

Julio Cesar saved Marek Hamsik's resulting penalty but defender Hugo Campagnaro followed up to give Napoli the lead.

Ranieri was sent off at halftime for remonstrating with the officials as the teams trooped off.

In a more subdued second period wing back Maggio added a second goal on 57 minutes, lifting the ball over Julio Cesar, before Hamsik slotted home a third with a quarter of an hour to go to seal Napoli's first victory at the San Siro in 17 years.

Inter have only four points from five games while Napoli, who finished third last season, go two points clear of Juventus, Udinese and AS Roma ahead of Sunday's main programme.

Roma defeated Atalanta 3-1 earlier on Saturday.