ROME Jan 7 Two goals apiece from Emanuele Calaio and Mattia Destro helped struggling Siena defeat fourth-placed Lazio 4-0 on Saturday as Serie A returned to action after a two-and-a-half week winter break.

Without a goal in five league games, Siena struck three times in the opening half with young striker Destro running through on goal to open the scoring in Tuscany on 11 minutes.

Top-scorer Calaio doubled the home side's lead from the spot on 35 minutes before finding the same corner with his second penalty four minutes into first half stoppage time after the dangerous Destro had been tripped by goalkeeper Albano Bizzarri, who was shown red.

Destro headed a fourth against the 10 men with nine minutes to go of a low-key second period to hand Lazio a third defeat of the season and lift 16th-placed Siena six points above the relegation zone.

Leaders AC Milan are in action on Sunday, away to Atalanta Bergamo, while second-placed Juventus visit Lecce. (To comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com; dave.thompson@thomsonreuters.com +44 207 542 7933; Reuters messenger: dave.thompson.reuters.com@reuters.net; Please double click on the newslink for more soccer)