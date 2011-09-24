MILAN, Sept 24 Inter Milan scored twice in the last 10 minutes to beat 3-1 at Bologna on Saturday, claiming their first win of the season on coach Claudio Ranieri's debut.

Diego Milito won and converted an 81st minute penalty and Lucio headed in from Sulley Muntari's free kick in the 87th minute to give Inter their first win in six competitive outings this season.

The 2009/10 treble winners had gone ahead through Giampaolo Pazzini just before halftime before Alessandro Diamanti levelled with a penalty in the 66th minute.

Ranieri became Inter's fourth coach since the departure of Jose Mourinho just over one year ago when he was named on Thursday to replace Gian Piero Gasperini, fired after only five matches.

(Writing by Brian Homewood: Editing by Justin Palmer; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

Please double-click on the newslinks:

for more soccer stories