MILAN, Sept 24 Inter Milan scored twice in the
last 10 minutes to beat 3-1 at Bologna on Saturday, claiming
their first win of the season on coach Claudio Ranieri's debut.
Diego Milito won and converted an 81st minute penalty and
Lucio headed in from Sulley Muntari's free kick in the 87th
minute to give Inter their first win in six competitive outings
this season.
The 2009/10 treble winners had gone ahead through Giampaolo
Pazzini just before halftime before Alessandro Diamanti levelled
with a penalty in the 66th minute.
Ranieri became Inter's fourth coach since the departure of
Jose Mourinho just over one year ago when he was named on
Thursday to replace Gian Piero Gasperini, fired after only five
matches.
(Writing by Brian Homewood: Editing by Justin Palmer; To
query or comment on this story email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Please double-click on the newslinks:
for more soccer stories