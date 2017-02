March 31 Serie A leaders AC Milan dropped two precious points by drawing 1-1 at Catania on Saturday, both teams missing chances to snatch victory in a dramatic finale.

Milan appeared to be on course for a fifth consecutive league win when Brazilian Robinho put them ahead in the 34th minute after a clever one-two with Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Nicolas Spolli, one of seven Argentines in the Catania starting line-up, levelled for the Sicilians just before the hour.

Champions Milan have 64 points from 30 games but second-placed Juventus will cut their lead to two points if they beat visiting Napoli on Sunday (1845 GMT).

