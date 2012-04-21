ROME, April 21 Udinese missed the chance to put
pressure on third-placed Lazio on Saturday after a goalless draw
with Chievo in Verona left them two points off the Champions
League playoff place.
The match was Udinese's first since former player Piermario
Morosini's death last weekend but despite a moving pre-match
tribute, including a minute's applause and the players wearing
T-shirts bearing his face, they could not honour him with a win.
Most of the action took place at the end of the first half,
Chievo's Alberto Paloschi missing a good chance after smart
attacking play on 36 minutes before team mate Rinaldo Cruzado
made Samir Handanovic pull off a good save with a low curling
shot.
Just before the break the Udinese goalkeeper brought down
Cyril Thereau as he raced through on goal, only to save the same
player's subsequent penalty.
Parma made light work of Cagliari in the other early kick
off, winning 3-0 to leave the Sardinians nervously looking over
their shoulders at the drop zone.
A stunning Sebastian Giovinco freekick on 23 minutes was
followed up by two second-half penalties from Sergio Floccari
and Stefano Okaka.
Napoli can move above AS Roma into fifth with a home win
against second-bottom Novara later on Saturday (1845 GMT), while
at the same time Catania take on Atalanta.
Leaders Juventus host Roma on Sunday.
(Reporting by Terry Daley, Editing by Mark Meadows)