ROME, April 21 Udinese missed the chance to put pressure on third-placed Lazio on Saturday after a goalless draw with Chievo in Verona left them two points off the Champions League playoff place.

The match was Udinese's first since former player Piermario Morosini's death last weekend but despite a moving pre-match tribute, including a minute's applause and the players wearing T-shirts bearing his face, they could not honour him with a win.

Most of the action took place at the end of the first half, Chievo's Alberto Paloschi missing a good chance after smart attacking play on 36 minutes before team mate Rinaldo Cruzado made Samir Handanovic pull off a good save with a low curling shot.

Just before the break the Udinese goalkeeper brought down Cyril Thereau as he raced through on goal, only to save the same player's subsequent penalty.

Parma made light work of Cagliari in the other early kick off, winning 3-0 to leave the Sardinians nervously looking over their shoulders at the drop zone.

A stunning Sebastian Giovinco freekick on 23 minutes was followed up by two second-half penalties from Sergio Floccari and Stefano Okaka.

Napoli can move above AS Roma into fifth with a home win against second-bottom Novara later on Saturday (1845 GMT), while at the same time Catania take on Atalanta.

Leaders Juventus host Roma on Sunday. (Reporting by Terry Daley, Editing by Mark Meadows)