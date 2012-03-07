March 7 Juventus had coach Antonio
Conte and defender Leonardo Bonucci sent off as they were held
1-1 at Bologna on Wednesday, missing their chance to pull level
with Serie A leaders AC Milan.
Marco Di Vaio, whose numerous past clubs include Juventus,
gave Bologna a first-half lead before Mirko Vucinic replied in
the second half to keep Juventus unbeaten in Serie A this
season.
Bonucci picked up a second yellow card for one of several
fouls on Gaston Ramirez in the 84th minute, while Conte had been
ordered from the touchline earlier for insulting the fourth
official.
Juventus have 52 points from 26 games, two behind leaders
Milan who have played the same number of games. The match with
Bologna had been snowed off on Feb 12.
