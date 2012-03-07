March 7 Juventus had coach Antonio Conte and defender Leonardo Bonucci sent off as they were held 1-1 at Bologna on Wednesday, missing their chance to pull level with Serie A leaders AC Milan.

Marco Di Vaio, whose numerous past clubs include Juventus, gave Bologna a first-half lead before Mirko Vucinic replied in the second half to keep Juventus unbeaten in Serie A this season.

Bonucci picked up a second yellow card for one of several fouls on Gaston Ramirez in the 84th minute, while Conte had been ordered from the touchline earlier for insulting the fourth official.

Juventus have 52 points from 26 games, two behind leaders Milan who have played the same number of games. The match with Bologna had been snowed off on Feb 12.

