- MILAN Dec 10 Miroslav Klose scored twice, including the winning goal three minutes from time, to give Lazio a 3-2 win at Lecce in Serie A on Saturday and handing Serse Cosmi an unhappy debut as coach of the hosts.

The Germany striker got in front of his markers to head in Djibril Cisse's perfectly flighted cross to take the visitors second in the table with his eighth goal of the season.

Bottom-of-the-table Lecce, playing their first game under Cosmi after Eusebio Di Francesco was fired last week, went ahead when David Di Michele won and converted a 12th minute penalty.

Having been outplayed early on, Lazio, 3-0 winners over Novara on Monday, levelled with their first real attack when Klose pounced to score from close range in the 28th minute.

Albania midfielder Lorik Cana put Lazio in front in the 48th minute, almost immediately after coming on as a halftime substitute, before Stefano Ferrario headed in Luis Muriel's lobbed cross to level just before the hour.

Lazio have 28 points from 14 games, one behind Juventus who visit AS Roma on Sunday (1945 GMT). Milan and Udinese, who both play on Sunday, are third with 27.

Second-half goals from Marco Rossi and Rodrigo Palacio gave Genoa a 2-0 win at Siena in the other early kickoff.

(Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Justin Palmer)

