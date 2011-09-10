* Campagnaro puts Napoli on track
* Lavezzi, Hamsik also on target
MILAN, Sept 10 Defender Hugo Campagnaro, who
survived a fatal car crash in his native Argentina in June,
scored the decisive goal as Napoli won 3-1 at 10-man Cesena in
their opening Serie A match of the season on Saturday.
Fellow Argentine Ezequiel Lavezzi gave Napoli, third last
season, a third-minute lead with an unusual goal when a long
throw-in upfield found him unmarked in the area and he had time
to turn the ball into the net.
Roberto Guana levelled for Cesena, who had Romanian forward
Adrian Mutu making his debut and coach Marco Giampaolo taking
charge for the first time, in the 24th minute when he beat Paolo
Cannavaro to Eder's pass.
After that the Sea Horses held their own until Yohan
Benalouane was sent off for a second yellow card in the 55th
minute.
Eleven minutes later Campagnaro was on hand to tap in from
close range at the far post after the Cesena defence failed to
cut out a low ball across the face of goal.
Goran Pandev missed an open goal for Napoli, firing against
the crossbar from six metres, before Marek Hamsik pounced on a
loose ball to rifle home the third with three minutes to play.
In June Campagnaro was one of the drivers in a two-car
collision in which three people were killed. He needed hospital
treatment after suffering cuts and concussion.
