* New signing Pirlo shines in Juve's 4-1 win over Parma
* Disjointed Inter beaten 4-3 in crazy game at Palermo
* Big-spending Roma humbled 2-1 at home by Cagliari
(Adds Inter match, quotes)
ROME, Sept 11 Antonio Conte's revamped Juventus
outclassed Parma 4-1 in the first Serie A match in their new
stadium but the coaches of Inter Milan and AS Roma suffered
painful defeats on their league bows on Sunday.
New Inter Milan boss Gian Piero Gasperini watched his side
lose 4-3 at Palermo where he started Wesley Sneijder on the
bench and saw his new three-man defence badly struggle.
Diego Milito twice gave the visitors the lead, flicking in
Dejan Stankovic's errant shot and scoring a penalty but Palermo
strike duo Fabrizio Miccoli and Abel Hernandez hit back.
Miccoli's superb late free kick and Mauricio Pinilla's
outrageous strike sealed the win for the Sicilians before an
otherwise anonymous Diego Forlan marked his Inter debut with a
stoppage-time goal for last term's runners-up.
Swiss right back Stephan Lichtsteiner got the party started
at Juve's 41,000-seat arena, which still does not have an
official name after a failure to find a sponsor, when he
converted fellow new signing Andrea Pirlo's great dinked pass.
Three excellent goals followed in the second half with
Simone Pepe blasting home, new midfielder Arturo Vidal scoring
spectacularly and ex-AC Milan playmaker Pirlo capping a
wonderful debut by expertly setting up Claudio Marchisio.
Once mighty Juve have finished a lowly seventh in the last
two seasons as they struggled to recover from their 2006
match-fixing demotion but the new stadium, signings and coach
have revived supporter hopes that their glory days could return.
"I need to thank all our fans, they kept us going for the
whole game and gave the lads a real push. It's been the start
that we were waiting for," new boss Conte, who won the 1996
European Cup with Juve as a midfielder, told reporters.
Sunday's performance bodes well with Parma's Sebastian
Giovinco, co-owned by the hosts, only scoring from the spot late
on after Juve's Paolo De Ceglie was dismissed for a professional
foul.
The only other downside for Juve was a bare-looking pitch in
the packed new arena, built on the site of their former Stadio
Delle Alpi home and the first ground to be owned by an Italian
club.
Serie A's first round of matches last weekend was postponed
because of a player strike over contracts but the season got
underway on Friday when champions AC Milan drew 2-2 at home to
Lazio. Napoli won 3-1 at Cesena on Saturday.
UDINESE WIN
Roma, sixth last term, have spent millions on new players
since being taken over by American investors but a 2-1 home
defeat by Cagliari was a bad start for new coach Luis Enrique.
"How much time do I need? I don't know but I am staying 100
percent optimistic because i have a very good squad and I'm sure
things will change," the Spaniard said.
Daniele Conti, son of ex-Roma stalwart Bruno, grabbed the
opener midway through the second half after a mistake by new
defender Jose Angel, who was soon sent off for a rash tackle.
Moestafa El Kabir added the Sardinians' second in injury
time before Daniele De Rossi's consolation.
Luis Enrique started veteran forward Francesco Totti despite
tensions between the pair in close-season but neither he nor new
signing Bojan Krkic could especially threaten.
Udinese got over their disappointment in missing out on the
Champions League group stages with a 2-0 win at Lecce while
Fiorentina beat local rivals Bologna 2-0 in Florence.
Among the promoted clubs, Atalanta reduced their six-point
deduction for player match-fixing last season by a point after a
2-2 draw at Genoa and Novara drew 2-2 at Chievo.
Siena were held to a goalless draw at Catania.
(Writing by Mark Meadows, editing by Ed Osmond; To query or
comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)