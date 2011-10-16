* Klose strikes in third minute of injury-time
* Five Serie A games end goalless
* Juventus and Udinese level at the top
MILAN, Oct 16 Miroslav Klose scored deep into
stoppage time to give Lazio a 2-1 derby win over 10-man AS Roma
on Sunday and bring some drama to Serie A on a day when five of
the seven matches ended goalless.
In doing so, Lazio ended a run of five successive defeats
against AS Roma, four in the League and one in the Cup, the last
four of them under coach Edoardo Reja.
Pablo Osvaldo gave Roma an early lead before Hernanes
levelled early in the second half with a controversial penalty
which also resulted in Roma's Simon Kjaer being sent off.
Juventus and Udinese stayed level at the top of Serie A
after Juve's visit to Chievo and Udinese's trip to Atalanta were
among the 0-0 draws.
Cesena captain Adrian Mutu was sent off for elbowing against
his former team Fiorentina, where he spent five seasons before
joining the Sea Horses in the summer, in another goalless match.
Genoa and Lecce also failed to hit the target as did
third-placed Cagliari and Siena, while Bologna won 2-0 at
Novara.
Juventus and Udinese, both unbeaten, stayed level at the top
with 12 points apiece from six games, with Juve enjoying the
better goal difference.
Cagliari and Lazio are a point behind in third and fourth
place and one ahead of Napoli and Palermo. Napoli lost 2-1 at
home to Parma on Saturday when Palermo were drubbed 3-0 at AC
Milan.
The drama was saved for the evening as Argentine-born Italy
forward Pablo Osvaldo burst through to fire Roma ahead after
only five minutes at the Olimpico.
Lazio levelled six minutes after the break when Kjaer
brushed Cristian Brocchi who went sprawling theatrically in the
area and celebrated as if he had scored the title-winning goal
when the referee pointed to the spot.
Kjaer was sent off and Brazilian playmaker Hernanes coolly
converted the penalty.
The remaining 40 minutes were action-packed as Lazio pushed
forward and depleted Roma attempted to counter.
Klose headed against the bar and Djibril Cisse hammered a
volley against the foot of the post for Lazio as Roma appeared
set to hold on for a draw.
However, Germany forward Klose made up for a series of
misses -- firing one effort over from 10 metres with the goal at
his mercy -- by scoring with virtually the last kick.
Matuzalem found Klose with a cleverly flicked ball and he
held off his marker and coolly slotted the ball home to spark
wild celebrations.
LUCKY JUVENTUS
Juventus were fortunate to salvage a point following a
controversial decision to disallow Cyril Thereau's 20th-minute
strike for Chievo for an alleged foul on Andrea Pirlo.
To add insult to injury, Thereau was booked for playing on
after the whistle.
Chievo also had a penalty turned down in the second half
when Sergio Pellissier appeared to be tripped, while substitute
Alessandro del Piero had Juve's best effort when he headed
against the post.
