By Richard Allen

ROME, Dec 21 Juventus joined AC Milan at the top of Serie A but failed to get the win they needed to end the year clear in Serie A after a disappointing 0-0 draw at title challengers Udinese on Wednesday.

Juventus had the better chances in a tight game with Claudio Marchisio shooting wide 10 minutes before the break and substitute Fabio Quagliarella going close with two snap shots late on as Juve remained unbeaten going into the winter break.

Gianluigi Buffon blocked Udinese's best chance from Chilean winger Mauricio Isla early on with the draw ending Udinese's 100 percent record at the Stadio Friuli.

Despite beating AC Milan at home earlier in the season, Juventus are second on goal difference behind the champions with 34 points from 16 matches, with Udinese third on 32.

"There are draws and draws and we've now played against five of the top six sides away from home," Juventus coach Antonio Conte told Italy Sky Sport channel.

"We're unbeaten and I'm happy. If someone had told me in July that we would finish the year without losing I would have thought he was mad."

Udinese coach Francesco Guidolin, who was sent from the dugout for protesting at the end, complained about the fixture overload after playing against Lazio at the weekend and Celtic in the Europa League last Thursday.

"We've played three games - three finals - in six days in Polar conditions," he told Sky Sport channel. "If this is the future of football then fine but it will obviously affect players' energy levels.

"Maybe Juve had a few more chances but it was an even game. I'd say Juve and Milan are the best teams we have faced this season."

Juventus made a bright start in freezing temperatures in Udine, with Marchisio shooting wide with the outside of his boot after eight minutes before Simone Pepe warmed Samir Handanovic's hands two minutes later with a fierce drive.

Udinese, who had won all seven games at home this season, had their first sniff of goal after 12 minutes but Isla could not capitalise on a mistake by Giorgio Chiellini as Buffon raced off his line to block the Chilean winger's lob.

With Andrea Pirlo elegantly pulling the strings in midfield, the away side continued to dominate and Marchisio almost gave Juve the lead 10 minutes before the break but his bent effort from just outside the box fell the wrong side of the post.

Chiellini, who scored the equaliser at Roma nine days ago, almost got the breakthrough seven minutes in to the second half but his powerful header from Pirlo's corner was held on the goalline by Handanovic.

Quagliarella replaced the disappointing Alessandro Matri with 20 minutes to go and within two minutes of coming on the Italian forward whistled a shot just wide.

The ex-Udinese forward tested Handanovic again eight minutes from time with a powerful effort the goalkeeper could only beat away but there was no way through as the top-of-the-table clash ended in disappointing fashion.

(Editing by Martyn Herman and Alison Wildey)