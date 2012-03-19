March 19 AS Roma moved four points behind
third-placed Lazio in Serie A's Champions League qualifying spot
after Pablo Osvaldo's early goal secured a 1-0 win over Genoa on
Monday.
City rivals Lazio lost 1-0 at Catania on Sunday as Udinese
and Napoli drew 2-2, opening the door for Luis Enrique's
inconsistent sixth-placed side to and make a late dash for third
place with 10 games left in the season.
Striker Osvaldo, starting in place of the injured Francesco
Totti, converted Leandro Greco's pass after three minutes as
Roma dominated at the Stadio Olimpico. Rodrigo Palacio hit the
bar for 14th-placed Genoa when it looked easier to score.
U.S.-owned Roma, who on Monday signed a deal to train at
Disney World during the next pre-season, now have their eyes
fixed on the Magic Kingdom of the Champions League having spent
big this term building a new team which has not always gelled.
Leaders AC Milan and second-placed Juventus look all but
assured of automatic entry into Europe's top club competition
next season but Serie A's race for third spot and the qualifying
round berth could go to the wire.
(Writing by Mark Meadows, editing by Ed osmond)