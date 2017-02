March 25 Lazio strengthened their grip on third place in Serie A and a Champions League qualifying spot with a late win over Cagliari on Sunday while challengers Napoli squandered a two-goal lead in a 2-2 draw at home to Catania.

Mobido Diakite struck in the 88th minute to give Lazio a 1-0 win over the Sardinians and a three-point cushion over Napoli and Udinese in fourth and fifth place respectively.

Blerim Dzemaili and Edinson Cavani scored in a seven-minute spell to put Napoli in command against Catania only for Nicolas Spolli and Davide Lanzafame to reply following corners in the final 20 minutes.

Udinese drew 1-1 at Palermo on Saturday.

Second-placed Juventus were at home to Inter Milan in Sunday's top game (1845 GMT). (Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Clare Fallon)

