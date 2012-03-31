* Milan drop precious points after 1-1 draw
* Juventus have chance to close gap at the top
(Adds Parma win)
March 31 Serie A leaders AC Milan dropped two
precious points by drawing 1-1 at Catania on Saturday in another
match featuring controversy over a goalline clearance.
Champions Milan have 64 points from 30 games but
second-placed Juve will cut their lead to two points if they
beat visiting Napoli on Sunday (1845 GMT).
Elsewhere, third-placed Lazio crashed to a 3-1 defeat at
lowly Parma.
Milan appeared to be on course for a fifth consecutive
league win when Brazilian Robinho put them ahead in the 34th
minute after a clever one-two with Zlatan Ibrahimovic.
Nicolas Spolli, one of seven Argentines in the Catania
starting line-up, then levelled for the Sicilians just before
the hour.
The visitors said later they should have been awarded a goal
in the 71st minute when Robinho had a shot cleared off the line
by Giovanni Marchese with goalkeeper Juan Pablo Carrizo beaten.
It was impossible to tell from television replays whether
the ball went over the line and Milan players did not protest at
the time but Milan coach Massimiliano Allegri was adamant.
"Robinho's goal was valid," said Allegri who usually avoids
controversy.
"This year we have been involved in four evenly-balanced
games where decisions have gone against us," he added in a
television interview.
The most controversial came in the key 1-1 draw with
Juventus when, with Milan leading 1-0, a Sulley Muntari header
clearly crossed the line but officials failed to spot it.
FLOCCARI DOUBLE
Sergio Floccari struck in the 12th and 72nd minutes as Parma
defeated Lazio to move up to 13th place.
Kenya striker McDonald Mariga was also on target for Parma
while Lionel Scaloni replied for the visitors.
Lazio have 51 points, three more than Napoli and Udinese who
visit Siena on Sunday (1300).
Milan's visit to seventh-placed Catania looked a tricky
assignment, three days after a 0-0 draw in their Champions
League quarter-final first leg against Barcelona.
Both sides went close in a lively opening before Robinho
swapped passes with Ibrahimovic and clinically beat Carrizo.
It was harsh on Catania who almost grabbed an immediate
equaliser when Alejandro Gomez's dipping shot rattled the bar.
Catania dominated after the restart as Gomez had a goal
disallowed and Pablo Barrientos saw a shot cleared off the line
by defender Luca Antonini.
The equaliser finally came in the 57th minute when Nicola
Legrottaglie headed on a corner for Spolli to beat Christian
Abbiati from point-blank range.
There was plenty more drama to come as Milan pushed for a
late winner.
Following the Robinho controversy, Carrizo made a superb
stop from Philippe Mexes's header.
Ibrahimovic had four chances late in the game, first
shooting across the face of the goal from a good position, then
seeing a nonchalant chip tipped over by Carrizo.
The keeper foiled the Swede again by diving at his feet to
block a shot and Ibrahimovic had another goalbound effort denied
by Marco Motta.
Catania went down the other end and Julio Izco's goalbound
effort was blocked by Antonini with the last kick of the game.
(Writing by Brian Homewood, editing by Tony Jimenez)