ROME, April 1 AS Roma moved to within four
points of third-placed Lazio and a Champions League qualifying
round berth after an exciting 5-2 home win against
relegation-threatened Novara on Sunday.
Novara took the lead in the 17th minute when Andrea
Caracciolo deftly headed home but Roma hit back when Marquinho
equalised with his first for the club when he met Pablo
Osvaldo's cross with a bullet header after 25 minutes.
They took the lead nine minutes later when Osvaldo headed in
Francesco Totti's corner and three second-half goals from
Simplicio, Bojan Krkic and Eric Lamela sealed the win with
Takayuki Morimoto scoring for second-bottom Novara.
Luis Enrique's Roma remain sixth but are now only a point
behind Udinese and Napoli, who are away at title-challenging
Juventus in Sunday's late game (1845 GMT).
Lazio lost 3-1 at struggling Parma on Saturday when leaders
Milan drew 1-1 at Catania. Udinese travel to Siena at 1300.
