ROME, April 1 AS Roma moved to within four points of third-placed Lazio and a Champions League qualifying round berth after an exciting 5-2 home win against relegation-threatened Novara on Sunday.

Novara took the lead in the 17th minute when Andrea Caracciolo deftly headed home but Roma hit back when Marquinho equalised with his first for the club when he met Pablo Osvaldo's cross with a bullet header after 25 minutes.

They took the lead nine minutes later when Osvaldo headed in Francesco Totti's corner and three second-half goals from Simplicio, Bojan Krkic and Eric Lamela sealed the win with Takayuki Morimoto scoring for second-bottom Novara.

Luis Enrique's Roma remain sixth but are now only a point behind Udinese and Napoli, who are away at title-challenging Juventus in Sunday's late game (1845 GMT).

Lazio lost 3-1 at struggling Parma on Saturday when leaders Milan drew 1-1 at Catania. Udinese travel to Siena at 1300. (Editing by Mark Meadows)