April 7 AC Milan risked surrendering top spot in
Serie A on Saturday after a late goal by substitute Amauri
condemned the champions to a 2-1 home defeat by lowly
Fiorentina.
Juventus play at Palermo at 1630 GMT and a win will send the
Turin side top by a point with seven games left after Milan fell
apart having gone ahead through Zlatan Ibrahimovic's 31st minute
penalty.
Milan, who drew at Catania last weekend and were eliminated
from the Champions League by Barcelona in midweek, were pegged
back by Stevan Jovetic's goal on the counter attack and a
Philippe Mexes mistake allowed Amauri to net the winner.
Sixth-placed AS Roma suffered a major blow in the race for
third and a Champions League qualifying round berth when they
lost 4-2 at third-bottom Lecce where Luis Muriel and David Di
Michele scored twice.
Udinese moved joint-third with Lazio, who host rivals Napoli
at 1900 GMT, after a 3-1 home win over Parma while Inter Milan's
outside hopes of third were hit by a 2-2 draw against Cagliari
in Andrea Stramaccioni's second game in charge.
Bottom side Cesena were held 0-0 by local rivals Bologna to
all but ended their chances of survival while second-bottom
Novara drew 1-1 with Genoa. European hopefuls Catania lost 3-2
at Chievo while Siena won 2-1 at Atalanta.
