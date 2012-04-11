April 11 Juventus regained the Serie A lead after Alessandro Del Piero scored a superb free kick eight minutes from time to seal a 2-1 home win over Lazio on Wednesday.

AC Milan had beaten Chievo 1-0 on Tuesday to throw down the gauntlet to their rivals but Juve went a point clear after a hard-fought game where Lazio's Stefano Mauri had equalised Simone Pepe's opener.

Six games remain in one of the closest title run-ins in Italy for many years while the defeat for third-placed Lazio opened up the battle for the Champions League qualifying berth.

AS Roma beat fourth-placed Udinese 3-1 to go four points behind Lazio while Napoli lost 3-1 at home to Atalanta and Inter Milan beat Siena 2-1 thanks to Diego Milito's double. (Writing by Mark Meadows, editing by Pritha Sarkar)