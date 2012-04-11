April 11 Juventus regained the Serie A lead
after Alessandro Del Piero scored a superb free kick eight
minutes from time to seal a 2-1 home win over Lazio on
Wednesday.
AC Milan had beaten Chievo 1-0 on Tuesday to throw down the
gauntlet to their rivals but Juve went a point clear after a
hard-fought game where Lazio's Stefano Mauri had equalised
Simone Pepe's opener.
Six games remain in one of the closest title run-ins in
Italy for many years while the defeat for third-placed Lazio
opened up the battle for the Champions League qualifying berth.
AS Roma beat fourth-placed Udinese 3-1 to go four points
behind Lazio while Napoli lost 3-1 at home to Atalanta and Inter
Milan beat Siena 2-1 thanks to Diego Milito's double.
