April 11 Juventus regained the Serie A lead
after Alessandro Del Piero scored a late free kick on his 700th
appearance for the club to seal a 2-1 home win over Lazio on
Wednesday.
AC Milan had beaten Chievo 1-0 on Tuesday to throw down the
gauntlet to their rivals but Juve went a point clear after a
hard-fought game where Lazio's Stefano Mauri had equalised
Simone Pepe's opener.
"We are in the final stages of the battle, we won't give up
and neither will they," Del Piero told Sky.
"I feel fine in the head and in my legs and I'm just
thinking about the next game."
Six games remain in one of the closest title run-ins in
Italy for many years while the defeat for third-placed Lazio
opened up the battle for the Champions League qualifying berth.
AS Roma beat fourth-placed Udinese 3-1 to go four points
behind Lazio while Napoli lost 3-1 at home to Atalanta and Inter
Milan beat Siena 2-1 thanks to Diego Milito's San Siro double.
Inter are now level with Napoli in a potential final Europa
League spot as new coach Andrea Stramaccioni won for the second
time in his three games in charge and Napoli failed to win for
the fifth straight time in the league.
Juventus dominated at their eponymous stadium and were
unlucky to go in level at the break having carved out several
chances, Pepe scoring on the turn from Andrea Pirlo's pass on 30
minutes having missed an easier opportunity moments earlier.
Mauri scored with a header on the stroke of halftime to give
champions Milan hope they would stay top going into the weekend
but 37-year-old Del Piero, mainly a substitute these days and
with his future up in the air, netted eight minutes from time.
Lazio goalkeeper Federico Marchetti could perhaps have done
better to save the trademark free kick but Juve fans did not
care as their evergreen hero dug them out of a hole yet again.
In other results, bottom side Cesena are almost down after a
1-1 draw at Genoa, second-bottom Novara also look doomed
following a 2-0 loss at Parma.
Lecce, who occupy the other relegation place, boosted their
hopes of survival and cut the gap to Genoa to two points with a
2-1 victory at fading Catania.
