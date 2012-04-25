* Borriello scores as Juventus win
* Pirlo misses penalty for Juve
* Mascara free kick downs Lazio
(Recasts after Juventus win)
ROME, April 25 Marco Borriello bagged his first
goal for Juventus as they maintained their three-point lead at
the top of Serie A on Wednesday with a 1-0 win over
already-relegated Cesena.
Borriello's goal on 80 minutes saved Andrea Pirlo's blushes,
after he missed his second penalty in a week with eight minutes
gone.
Second-placed AC Milan also won 1-0 against lowly Genoa
thanks to an 86th-minute goal from Kevin-Prince Boateng.
Under-pressure Genoa will feel hard done by however, as they
comfortably kept Milan at bay for much of the game, even
creating chances for themselves.
But the sending off of Bosko Jankovic for two bookable
offences with 18 minutes to go left Genoa pegged back in their
own area, and it was no surprise that Boateng smashed home the
winner.
The defeat leaves them fourth from bottom on 36 points, just
a point off the relegation places.
Juventus have 74 points from 34 games and AC Milan 71 with
Lazio, who lost 2-1 at relegation-threatened Novara, back in
third on 55.
Inter Milan and Napoli piled the pressure on Lazio in the
race for a Champions League spot by winning at Udinese and Lecce
respectively.
Napoli are fourth, one point behind Lazio while Udinese and
Inter are on 52.
Lazio were beaten by a 35th-minute Mobido Diakite own goal
and a stunning 79th-minute free kick from Giuseppe Mascara but
Edy Reja was frustrated with the decision to disallow a Libor
Kozak for offside.
"I saw the referee and the linesman go back towards middle
of the pitch," said the Lazio manager.
"I would like to know who decided to rule out Kozak's goal,
if only to know what happened, given that I don't understand.
"Everything's going wrong for us," he added.
The victory kept alive Novara's slim hopes of staying in
Serie A. They are second bottom on 28 points, eight from safety.
A resurgent Inter, who have been much improved under Andrea
Stramaccioni, beat Udinese 3-1 after two goals from Wesley
Sneijder and a smart finish from Ricardo Alvarez cancelled out
Danilo's sixth-minute opener.
Goals early in each half from Marek Hamsik and Edinson
Cavani earned Napoli a 2-0 win at Lecce.
Roma, in seventh, missed the chance to close the gap on
local rivals Lazio by losing 2-1 at home to Fiorentina, who
moved six points clear of the drop zone.
(Reporting by Terry Daley; Editing By Alison Wildey)