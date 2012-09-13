Sept 13 Zdenek Zeman's return to Serie A has
quickly produced the expected sparks with the outspoken AS Roma
coach going on the attack in more ways than one.
On the field Roma have already delighted the neutrals with
their positive football, playing with Zeman's trademark 4-3-3
formation.
Roma, who host Bologna on Sunday (1300 GMT) in Serie A, gave
the outstanding performance of the championship so far in
winning 3-1 at Inter Milan last time out.
They were helped by a masterclass from Francesco Totti, who
thrived as his team pressed the opposition high up the pitch.
Czech-born Zeman has also been on the offensive off the
field and his typically provocative comments, about Juventus
rival Antonio Conte last month and this week about Italian
federation president (FIGC) Giancarlo Abete, have gone down less
well.
"Abete's not my enemy, he's the enemy of football," Zeman
said in an interview with Sette, a weekly magazine published by
the Corriere della Sera newspaper.
"There have been some improvements in football but I think
that's more because of the fear of being found out than doing
the right thing," he added, referring to Italy's match-fixing
scandals.
"We need some positive examples."
His comments were widely reproduced by Italian media.
Last month, Zeman said that Conte, banned for 10 months for
failing to report match-fixing when he was coach of Siena in
Serie B, should not be allowed to train the team.
"A suspended player can train, but I don't think a coach
serving a lengthy ban should be able to train his players," he
said.
Those comments drew an angry response from Juventus and FIGC
president Abete, who said Zeman should not get involved in
matters which do not concern him.
Zeman, who coached both Lazio and Roma during the 1990s, has
waged an often lonely battle for respect and fair play in
Italian football and has upset plenty of his peers with some
often angry criticism.
The 65-year-old, who has lived in Italy for more than 40
years, is one of Italian football's most widely travelled
coaches although he last coached in Serie A with Lecce in
2004-05.
Since then he has been at the likes of Red Star Belgrade,
Foggia and Pescara, leading the latter out of Serie B last
season.
Zeman's replacement at Pescara, Giovanni Stroppa, is widely
being tipped by Italian media to be the first coaching victim of
the season if his side lose at home to Sampdoria (1300).
His side have started with 3-0 defeats by Inter Milan and
Torino.
Palermo have already started with successive 3-0 defeats,
although volatile club president Maurizio Zamparini has promised
that coach Giuseppe Sannino is not under threat ahead of
Saturday's home game with Cagliari (1600).
Titleholders Juventus, who went through last season unbeaten
and have won their first two games this term, travel to Genoa on
Sunday (1300). Two other teams have maximum points, Napoli, who
host Parma (Sunday 1300), and Lazio, who visit Chievo (1030).
AC Milan welcome Atalanta on Saturday (1845).
