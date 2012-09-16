MILAN, Sept 16 Hernanes scored two outstanding goals to lead Lazio to a 3-1 win at Chievo on Sunday, maintaining a 100 percent record in Serie A after three games.

Enjoying a superb start under new coach Vladimir Petkovic, Lazio have won their first three matches of the league season for the first time since 1974.

Hernanes put Lazio ahead with a superb solo effort in the fifth minute, evading two tackles before firing in a long-range left-foot shot which went in off the post.

The Brazilian also set up the second goal when he again left his marker for dead.

Although he was foiled by Chievo goalkeeper Stefano Sorrentino, Germany forward Miroslav Klose was on hand to score from the rebound in the 38th minute for his third goal of the season.

Hernanes produced another inspirational moment for the third goal as he burst down the left to the byline, then managed to squeeze the ball past the bemused Sorrentino from a narrow angle in the 74th minute.

Sergio Pellisier pulled one back for the hosts with an 83rd-minute penalty. (Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Clare Fallon)