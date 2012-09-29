ROME, Sept 29 AC Milan boss Massimiliano Allegri remained under pressure after his side's patchy display in a 1-1 draw at Parma in Serie A on Saturday.

Neither team managed a decent shot on target in an uneventful first half, with Bojan Krkic's long-range shot two minutes before the break the closest either side came to scoring.

The second half was a huge improvement. Stephan El Shaarawy gave Milan the lead five minutes after the restart with his fourth goal of the season, skipping past Cristian Zaccardo in the area and firing his fourth goal of the season through Antonio Mirante's legs.

Kevin-Prince Boateng should have doubled the lead two minutes later but somehow headed Krkic's pinpoint cross wide when completely free in the box. He later had a fizzing shot tipped away by Mirante.

Roberto Donadoni's side responded well to going behind and were invigorated by the introduction of the lively Jonathan Biabany. Taking the game to Milan, they were rewarded after 66 minutes when Daniele Galloppa drilled home a low free kick.

Both sides pressed for the win in a frantic finale, but neither created much in the way of genuine opportunities and had to settle for a draw which leaves Milan on seven points, six behind leaders Juventus who play later against AS Roma (1845).

Victory for defending champions Juventus would put them three points clear at the top of Serie A before Napoli's clash at Sampdoria on Sunday (1300 GMT).

