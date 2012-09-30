MILAN, Sept 30 Edinson Cavani followed up Wednesday's hat-trick against Lazio by converting a second-half penalty on Sunday to give Napoli a 1-0 win at Sampdoria and end their opponents' unbeaten record in Serie A.

The win kept Napoli neck-and-neck with Juventus, who thrashed AS Roma 4-1 on Saturday, at the top of the table. Both teams have 16 points from six games while Uruguay forward Cavani took his tally to six goals.

Fabrizio Miccoli scored a hat-trick to give Palermo their first win of the season, 4-1 against Chievo. Cagliari, beaten 2-1 at home by Pescara, are the only remaining winless team.

Torino scored four goals in a quarter of an hour during the second half to win 5-1 at Atalanta and Bologna thrashed Catania 4-0 in another one-sided game. (Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; Editing by John Mehaffey)