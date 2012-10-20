ROME Oct 20 Serie A leaders Juventus scored twice in as many minutes late in the second half through substitutes Jose Martin Caceres and Paul Pogba to beat title rivals Napoli 2-0 on Saturday.

Caceres netted with a powerful header after 80 minutes and Pogba wrapped up the priceless victory courtesy of a stunning volley two minutes later to score his first goal for the club.

The win puts the champions three points clear of Walter Mazzari's side and extends their unbeaten run to 46 games after a tight, scrappy match looked destined to finish goalless.

Napoli were second best for much of the game but almost opened the scoring after 26 minutes when striker Edison Cavani crashed a free-kick against the bar from a tight angle.

Despite being the dominant side, the closest Juve came to scoring in a tight first half was in added time when Claudio Marchisio struck a powerful shot from the edge of the area that Napoli keeper Morgan De Sanctis did well to tip over the bar.

Sebastian Giovinco was a constant thorn in Napoli's side and should have given Juventus the lead 10 minutes into the second period but, after working some space in a tightly packed area, he blasted his shot wide with the goal at his mercy.

Juve's Alessandro Matri also wasted a good chance after 65 minutes when he failed to control a beautiful long pass from Andrea Pirlo eight metres out with only De Sanctis to beat.

However, Antonio Conte's side were not to be denied and with 10 minutes to go Caceres headed firmly into the net from Pirlo's corner two minutes after coming on for Kwadwo Asamoah.

Former Manchester United youngster Pogba sealed the three points with a superb strike two minutes later, expertly firing a long-range volley low past De Sanctis.

Third-placed Lazio can move within four points of the leaders with a victory in Saturday's late game against struggling AC Milan in Rome (1845 GMT). (Reporting by Terry Daley; Editing by Ken Ferris)