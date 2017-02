MILAN Oct 21 Antonio Cassano scored the first goal to set up a 2-0 win for Inter Milan over Catania in Serie A on Sunday and keep them four points behind leaders Juventus.

Rodrigo Palacio made the game safe with the second goal five minutes before time.

Brazilian midfielder Maicosuel, playing only his second game since his infamous penalty shootout miss against Braga cost Udinese a place in the Champions League, scored the only goal in a 1-0 win over Pescara 1-0.

Two goals from Amauri, including a penalty, gave Parma a 2-1 win over fading Sampdoria and Fiorentina drew 1-1 at Chievo. (Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; Editing by Clare Fallon)