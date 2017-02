MILAN Oct 31 Paul Pogba scored a stoppage time header to give Serie A leaders Juventus a 2-1 win over Bologna on Wednesday, extending their unbeaten league run to 49 games.

Fabio Quagliarella put the hosts ahead early in the second half before Saphir Taider silenced the Juventus stadium by firing the equaliser. Juventus have taken 28 points out of a possible 30.

Inter Milan moved into second place after second half goals from Diego Milito (penalty), Rodrigo Palacio and Fredy Guarin gave them a 3-2 win at home to Sampdoria while Napoli lost 1-0 at Atalanta and dropped to third.

Topsy-turvy AS Roma, who have the best attacking and worst defensive records in the league, scored first but lost 3-2 at Parma while irrepressible Antonio Di Natale scored twice for Udinese, including a last-gasp equaliser in a 2-2 draw with Catania. (Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)