MILAN Nov 4 A blunder by defender Salvatore Aronica allowed Torino to score a stoppage time equaliser and draw 1-1 at Napoli in Serie A on Sunday after the hosts had led for 85 minutes.

Aronica's lazy back pass was intercepted by Gianluca Sansone who rounded Morgan De Sanctis to equalise in the 91st minute and end Napoli's 100 percent home record. The hosts, third in the table, had led since the sixth minute when Edinson Cavani scored from close range.

Forward Antonio Di Natale, 35, scored his fifth goal in three games to give Udinese a 1-1 draw at Bologna.

Catania thrashed Lazio 4-0, helped by two goals from Alejandro Gomez, and fourth-placed Fiorentina beat Cagliari 4-1. (Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; Editing by John Mehaffey)