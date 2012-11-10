ROME Nov 10 Cagliari and Catania played out an uneventful 0-0 draw in Serie A on Saturday amid more stadium controversy for the Sardinian side.

They thought they would be playing in front of a newly-completely open Is Arenas but an emergency meeting among local authorities led to the stadium's main stand being closed.

The club, however, opened access to the stand for reporters, prompting fears that they might suffer further sanctions from the Serie A or the football federation (FIGC) having been handed a 3-0 defeat by the league for their postponed match against Roma.

On the pitch Cagliari nearly snatched the lead twice at the end of a scrappy first half, first when Marco Sau rounded Mariano Andujar in the Catania goal only for him save the resulting shot before seeing his header from the resulting corner somehow kept out by the keeper.

Sau again should have scored a minute into he second half when he produced an air shot after being presented with a chance in the six-yard box.

However, that was the last of any goalmouth action and both had to settle for a goalless draw. (Reporting by Terry Daley, editing by Ed Osmond)